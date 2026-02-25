Man Utd now eyeing move for Newcastle centre-back Malick Thiaw

Manchester United have earmarked Newcastle United centre-back Malick Thiaw as a potential option to reinforce their backline next summer, according to Fichajes.

Thiaw was one of the standout defenders in the Bundesliga during his stint with Schalke, where he featured regularly before departing to join 19-time Italian champions AC Milan in the summer of 2022.

He featured in 85 games across all competitions for the Rossoneri and played a key role in their 3-2 Italian Super Cup win against city rivals Inter Milan last season, where he started and finished the game.

Last summer, Newcastle secured a swoop for Thiaw, and he has been rock solid at the back for Eddie Howe’s side, featuring in 40 games across all competitions while providing six goal contributions as a centre-back.

Having only arrived six months ago, a departure could soon be on the cards as Fichajes claims that Man Utd have earmarked Thiaw as a possible option to bolster their backline next summer.

Harry Maguire replacement?

The report adds that United’s hierarchy, headed by INEOS, is looking to rebuild their backline with a young, physical, and ball-playing centre-back, and the five-cap Germany international is viewed as a ‘priority target’ for that role.

Should the Red Devils secure Champions League qualification, the club would be handed a huge cash injection with an estimated £200m budget to sign quality players, with Thiaw now among their list of targets, according to the report.

However, having signed the 6ft 4in centre-back for £35m last summer, Fichajes reports that Newcastle will only consider his sale if a significant offer is submitted for the 24-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Bayern Munich.

While United have Leny Yoro, Mathijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and the highly rated Ayden Heaven as centre-back options on United’s books, England international centre-back Harry Maguire is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

As such, Thiaw would be a viable replacement for the 32-year-old, so United will be optimistic to secure Champions League football to make the deal happen.