Igor Tudor provides injury update Pedro Porro & Kevin Danso

Tottenham Hotspur interim coach Igor Tudor has revealed that Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro could both return from their lengthy layoffs to feature against Fulham next week.

Positive updates from the treatment room have been scarce for Spurs throughout the campaign, and although Richarlison returned to action against Arsenal, Tudor still has a long list of absentees.

Wilson Odobert has been ruled out for the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. He joins Pedro Porro (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Kevin Danso (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), and Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh) on a lengthy injury list.

Cristian Romero is also serving the second match of a four-game suspension, delaying Tudor’s plans to deploy his preferred back-three system immediately.

Danso has not featured since the 2-0 Champions League victory away at Eintracht Frankfurt last month due to an ankle problem. After consulting a specialist, he now appears to be on the verge of a comeback.

Porro, meanwhile, has been sidelined since the 2-2 draw at Burnley last month with a hamstring injury.

However, Tudor has now provided a timely boost to the availability of the duo ahead of their clash against Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

Boost

When asked about the possibility of returning players like Porro and Danso for the trip to West London, the Croatian manager said:

‘Yeah, probably two of them. We hope. We’re going to see now what is best for the team.’

With just 11 games remaining in the Premier League this season, Tudor will need as many of his players back fit if he is to guide the club to safety.

The former Juventus manager received a baptism of fire in his first Premier League game in charge of Spurs.

After the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal, Tudor became the first Tottenham manager to lose his opening Premier League match in charge since André Villas-Boas in August 2012. The nine managers before him—including interim and caretaker appointments—had all avoided defeat (W6 D3).

Their relegation concerns are also growing, particularly after West Ham picked up a point against Bournemouth on Saturday, leaving Spurs just four points clear of the bottom three.

The upcoming clash against Fulham will be a chance to end what is already their longest winless run within a single season since a run of nine matches in November 2007.