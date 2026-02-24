Man Utd plan to launch swoop to sign Pape Gueye

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Villarreal star Pape Gueye, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After running his contract down with Olympique de Marseille, the 27-year-old joined the Yellow Submarine as a free agent a couple of years ago. Now, he has established himself as a key starter in Marcelino’s starting line-up.

Having guided the Spanish side to Champions League qualification with a top-five finish last term, he has been replicating that success this season, with Villarreal currently third in La Liga on 51 points. They are currently nine points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis.

In 19 La Liga appearances, Gueye has netted three goals and registered a solitary assist. Moreover, he helped his side beat Valencia 2-1 by scoring the winner last weekend.

Alongside displaying his qualities at club level, the 27-year-old has also impressed on the international stage, helping Senegal win AFCON last month. He even scored the winner against Morocco in the final.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have started exploring options to sign a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

They have identified Gueye as a serious target, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. However, Villarreal have no intention of letting him leave for cheap, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Gueye to Man Utd

Villarreal have slapped a £52m price tag on his head, and the 20-time English champions are said to be ready to finalise the operation by matching the Spanish side’s asking price.

Gueye, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The African is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the engine room should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.

Meanwhile, following Everton’s assignment in the Premier League last night, United will face Crystal Palace next weekend.