Man Utd interested in Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as per GiveMeSport.

After moving to the City Ground from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in 2023, the 28-year-old initially struggled to find regular game time. However, he has established himself as a key starter this campaign.

In 29 appearances across all competitions, Sangare has netted twice and registered three assists thus far this season. He even put in a promising performance against Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend; unfortunately, the Tricky Trees ended up on the losing side courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister’s late winner.

Now, GiveMeSport report that Man Utd have started work on revamping the midfield, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent this summer.

They are planning to sign two new players and are keen on recruiting Premier League-proven names, following the successful acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Sandro Tonali are the primary options. However, they are set to cost around £100m; as a result, United are also lining up cheaper alternative options.

The Red Devils’ scouts have been impressed by Sangare; so, the 20-time English champions are also interested in securing his services.

Sangare to Man Utd

Sangare is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, Vitor Pereira’s side are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him this summer.

In addition to proving his worth at the club level, Sangaré has established himself as a key figure in the Ivory Coast national team.

He is 6ft 3in tall and quick across the ground. He is tidy with possession, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions. The African is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

Apart from Casemiro, Man Utd have Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, the Uruguayan has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.