Manchester United pondering double raid on Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night in the Premier League as their push for a Champions League spot continued, which is a key landmark in their bid to be able to sign primary targets this year.

Ben Jacobs has reported that in addition to a much-needed signing in midfield, the Red Devils are also interested in adding a left winger to the mix considering Matheus Cunha’s attributes are better leveraged in a more central position.

Precisely, Manchester United are considering a dual raid on Newcastle United given their interest in signing Anthony Gordon as well as Sandro Tonali during the summer transfer window after the duo’s impressive campaigns over the last few months.

United would very likely spend close to the £145 million mark if they decide to materialise their interest in Gordon and Tonali considering the forward is valued by Newcastle at £80 million and Transfermarkt rates the Italian midfielder at £65 million.

Two brilliant signings for United

If Manchester United are successfully able to raid Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon’s and Sandro Tonali’s services, they would have made a strong statement in the transfer by landing two magnificent players.

Gordon has excelled this season in the final third , particularly in the Champions League, whereas Tonali’s high energy led by a strong work-rate without the ball and ability to drive possession forward would make him an ideal replacement for Casemiro.

Although Liverpool are keen on signing Gordon, the English international may find it extremely difficult to turn down a club of Man United’s stature, especially if they qualify for the Champions League next season and the Reds don’t.

Tonali, on the other hand, has interest from Arsenal but with the Gunners having adequate depth in midfield already, it will be interesting to see if the former AC Milan midfielder is willing to sacrifice a regular spot in the team, which he will retain at United.

Even though Manchester United would need to invest big money on securing two signings and convince Newcastle United hard to sell both their players in quick succession, it is fair to say that they will be able to trump competition for the duo.