Manchester United eyeing transfer for Scott McTominay in the summer

Manchester United are in contention for a top four finish this season, and besides just securing Champions League football, they would also be significantly bolstered financially and can use those funds towards sanctioning a squad rebuild.

The midfield is expected to be a key area of focus for the recruitment team at Old Trafford as Manuel Ugarte has not lived up to the billing in an already thin setup. With Casemiro also leaving in the summer, there is a need for a signing or two.

Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United are pondering over offering Scott McTominay a surprise return to Old Trafford. In their bid to do so, the Red Devils are believed to be willing to pay Napoli close to the £70 million.

After joining the Serie A giants in 2024, McTominay has well and truly revitalised his career and is currently one of the world’s best box-to-box midfielders, with output in the final third to good measure with 10 goals and four assists across competitions.

McTominay the ideal signing for United

Scott McTominay would be the perfect signing for Manchester United during the summer transfer window, primarily because he was at the club not very long ago and knows several players, the demands and the Premier League as a whole very well.

It would not be remiss to think that his Old Trafford exit came against the wishes of several figures at the club, and was perhaps a decision made by the Red Devils as they were in serious need of balancing their finances a couple of years ago.

McTominay was a key source of goals for Man United under Erik ten Hag as well, and was one of their better performing players under the Dutchman. After going from strength to strength at Napoli, it is very likely his prominence will increase at United.

His abilities in midfield don’t need much introduction and at the age of 29, he has enough in him to keep going at the top level for the medium term at the very least, while Napoli’s handling of players might also work favourably for Manchester United.

The Italians are not the kind of club to block big offers, so £70 million for McTominay, which guarantees them a massive profit might be seen favourably given that he is 30, and therefore make his prospective return to England an easier proposition.