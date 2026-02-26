Dortmund set price tag for Man Utd target Felix Nmecha



According to SportBild, Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to make changes in the defensive midfield department at the end of the season. Casemiro is poised to leave Man United when his contract expires at the end of June.

There could be one more departure in the form of Ugarte. The Uruguayan has been completely out of favour and could pursue a new challenge at the end of the ongoing league campaign.

Amidst this, Man United have been linked with an approach for Nmecha, who has recently switched to an English agency ‘The Talent Table’ ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

The German is attracted by the prospect of moving to the English top-flight, but Dortmund are set to demand a sizeable fee. They could hold out for at least £61 million to permit his departure.

Surprise link

Nmecha graduated through the youth system at Manchester City and would be considered a homegrown player in the Premier League. This could boost his chances of making a switch to England.

However, the interest from the Red Devils comes as a surprise. United are likely to land a new marquee signing to replace Casemiro when he departs on a free transfer when the season concludes.

The prime focus could be on landing someone with vast Premier League experience over a foreign recruit, who may require some time to adapt to the highly intensity of the Premier League.

Manuel Ugarte has struggled since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford for a huge outlay in 2024 and United’s hierarchy could be reluctant to spend big on Nmecha for the same reason.

The Red Devils have been linked with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, and one of those three could be preferred to replace Casemiro in the holding midfield department.

The speculation associated Nmecha with the club could be triggered by his agency. Nmecha is the most high profile player in their ranks and could be seeking a big-money summer move for him.