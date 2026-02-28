Man Utd & Tottenham plot swoop to sign Jarrod Bowen

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per TEAMtalk.

Since joining the Hammers from Hull City back in 2020, the 29-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure, winning a Conference League trophy.

He has made more than 20 goal contributions over the last four consecutive campaigns. However, he has displayed inconsistent performances this season, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. As a result, the East London club have been struggling, languishing in the relegation zone.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Bowen is prepared to leave the London Stadium if Nuno Espirito Santo’s side eventually fail to keep hold of their top-flight status.

In that case, Man Utd are planning to make a move to sign him. However, Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in the Englishman as they consider him a ‘complete footballer’ and previously made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

So, they could make a concrete approach to sign him this summer. But the Lilywhites have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap this season, so they would have to stay in the Premier League to sign Bowen.

The report state that Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Arsenal are also interested in him but are unlikely to make a move.

Battle

Bowen recently signed a long-term contract until 2030, and West Ham have no intention of parting ways with him for anything less than £52m. However, they would be forced to sell him in a cut-price deal if they suffer relegation.

Bowen is a left-footed, hard-working right-winger by trait, but is also efficient in the centre-forward position if needed.

With Dejan Kulusevski struggling with a serious knee issue, Spurs could do with signing a new right-winger to support Mohammed Kudus, who has also been out injured in recent months.

On the other hand, Man Utd currently have Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo as options to deploy on the right flank. So, the Red Devils don’t have to spend more money to add further depth to this position.

Therefore, Bowen would be better off joining Tottenham instead of Man Utd if he eventually leaves in the summer.