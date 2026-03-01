Arsenal monitoring Atalanta full-back Marco Palestra

Arsenal are closely monitoring Atalanta’s highly rated full-back Marco Palestra over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium next summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

The Italian is currently on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta and has established himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in the Italian division in the ongoing campaign.

Last campaign, the 20-year-old showed flashes of brilliance in his brief cameos for Atalanta but had to leave on loan due to the presence of already established right-back options Davide Zappacosta and Raoul Bellanova.

This season, he was initially brought in on loan to build his playing time at Cagliari and provide cover for Gabriel Zappa. Still, he has since made the position his own and is playing a fundamental role in Cagliari’s push for the top 10, where they currently sit in 13th place, four points behind Lazio in 10th after 27 games.

Having featured in 26 of Gli Isolani’s 27 Serie A games, the youngster is making a strong case for inclusion in Gennaro Gattuso’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualification clash against Northern Ireland at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in March, as per Sky Italia.

Palestra to replace Ben White?

It appears Palestra’s performances have not only caught the attention of the Italian national team boss but also that of London club Arsenal, as Nicolo Schira claims the Europa League winners are monitoring the full-back.

According to the Italian transfer expert, the Gunners’ scouts have been to Cagliari’s recent games to watch the Italian U21 international fullback ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

With Zappacosta turning 34 in the summer and the possibility of a departure, Atalanta would be keen to reintegrate Palestra into their team next season.

Hence, it’ll only take a concrete offer for them to consider his sale, and it’s no surprise that Schira adds the Italian club have placed a £43m valuation on him amid interest from Arsenal.

Since the beginning of last season, Ben White has been second fiddle in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order in his right-back ranks, largely due to recurring injuries that have kept him out for lengthy spells, as well as the strong form of Jurrien Timber.

Although the Englishman is contracted until 2028, a departure looks likely, and Palestra would be a viable long-term option to replace him should he depart in the summer.