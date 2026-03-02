Chelsea now eyeing move for PSG star Senny Mayulu

Chelsea and Arsenal are in a battle over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s highly rated midfielder Senny Mayulu, according to CaughtOffside.

Mayulu has been a revelation not just in Ligue 1 but also in Europe since coming through the ranks at PSG’s academy.

He made his debut for the French champions in the 9-0 Coupe de France win over Revel in January 2024 and was soon integrated into the first-team fold alongside Ethan Mbappé and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

His first full campaign with Les Parisiens came last season, and what a season it was for the 19-year-old. The youngster provided three assists and netted six goals, most memorably PSG’s fifth in the UEFA Champions League final thumping of Inter Milan, to become the second-youngest player to score in a Champions League final at 19 years and 14 days, behind Patrick Kluivert (18 years and 327 days).

In the ongoing campaign, the Frenchman has been a key part of Luis Enrique’s squad, playing 28 games across all competitions and contributing nine goal involvements.

However, speculation has been rife about his possible departure, especially with one year left on his contract, and several clubs are now showing interest.

Among the clubs interested in Mayulu are Arsenal and Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside, which claims that the Premier League duo have been closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s contractual situation at the Parc des Princes.

Battle

For Arsenal, the Gunners view him as a modern-day midfielder who could take over Kai Havertz’s role in the team, while the Blues are keen on adding him as part of their squad revamp, according to the report.

Considering Mayulu’s immense qualities, interest in his services is expected to soar, with CaughtOffside adding that the London duo are set to battle Manchester City and Aston Villa, while PSG are also keen to extend his deal at the club.

Should an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions fail to be reached, PSG would be open to offers of £52m, which could rise to £57-61m, to sanction Mayulu’s departure, with a Premier League move expected to triple his wages.

For Chelsea, a move for Mayulu fits into their youth-driven recruitment strategy of signing the best young prospects with the potential of being nurtured into world-class players.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been more focused on making immediate first-team improvements to compete for the Premier League, which now makes a move to Stamford Bridge more attractive, with a higher chance of regular first-team involvement.