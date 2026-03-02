Man Utd now eyeing move for Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andres

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Stuttgart’s defensive midfielder Chema Andres over a possible move to Old Trafford next summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Chema had a brief spell in Levante’s academy before Real Madrid signed him back in July 2018. The Valencia-born midfielder went on to make three appearances for the Spanish giants before departing the club in search of regular playing time.

Stuttgart secured his signature last season, and his signing has proven to be a shrewd piece of business, as the midfielder is not only a revelation in the Bundesliga but also good value for money amid interest in him.

The 20-year-old has since enjoyed plenty of game time in the Bundesliga, featuring in 29 games across all competitions, with his displays drawing comparisons to Rodri and Sergio Busquets.

While the under-21 international has scored two goals and provided two assists this season, it is his off-ball qualities that have caught the eye, particularly his interception ranking in the 99th percentile.

According to TEAMtalk, Chema’s debut campaign in Germany, where he’s currently impressing, has piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs, including Man Utd, who are looking to reinforce their midfield.

Chema to Man Utd

The report adds that the Red Devils have been conducting scouting missions on the defensive midfielder and have provided positive reports on their findings so far.

However, INEOS will face a tough battle to land the Spaniard, as TEAMtalk claims Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been keeping tabs on Chema ahead of a possible summer move.

Another major obstacle to signing the Spaniard is Madrid, who could exercise their £10m buy-back option to sign the midfielder next summer, the report adds.

With Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season as well as uncertainties regarding Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford, a move for a new midfielder would be high on United’s list, and Chema would be a good fit.

The 20-year-old’s strength lies in his defensive displays, with his 62 duels won ranked at 59.6% by FOTMOB. He has also made 23 interceptions and 22 tackles, ranking high in ball recoveries with 58 so far.

While United will need to fork out a fee well above Chema’s £13m Transfermarkt valuation, they’ll also hope that Madrid does not exercise their buy-back clause to sign him next summer.