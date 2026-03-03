Man Utd make Malick Thiaw ‘primary candidate’ for summer

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Newcastle United centre-back Malick Thiaw, according to Fussballdaten.

Thiaw emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising defenders during his time at Schalke, earning regular minutes before completing a move to 19-time Italian champions AC Milan in the summer of 2022.

He went on to make 85 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri and played the full match in their 3-2 Italian Super Cup victory over city rivals Inter Milan last season.

Newcastle moved swiftly to sign him last summer, and he has since become a key figure in Eddie Howe’s defence. The centre-back has featured 40 times in all competitions, contributing six goals from the back while delivering consistent performances that have now piqued the interest of Man Utd.

This is according to Fussballdaten, which claims that the Red Devils are looking to revamp their backline and have earmarked Thiaw as the ‘primary candidate’ to lead their backline.

The report adds that INEOS are planning to allocate a £200m budget should United qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with the German international among their list of targets.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions are not alone in the race, as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also keen on the 6ft 4in centre-back, according to the report.

Combative centre-back

Thiaw has been one of the standout performers this season, not just for Newcastle, despite their poor run of form, but also in the Premier League.

The combative defender has won 129 duels at a sky-high 64.8% rate, according to FOTMOB. He is also one of the most aerially dominant defenders in the league, having won 66.4% of his contested aerial duels this season.

The Magpies have been susceptible to large turnovers and transitions this season, and the 24-year-old has been responsible for stopping a large chunk of them, making 95 recoveries and 140 clearances.

His on-ball qualities are also very outstanding, with a 100% successful dribble rate during build-ups and creating six chances despite being a centre-back.

The five-cap Germany international also ranks high for successful passes in the league with an 89.9% completion, while his 60.6% accurate long balls further exemplify his skill sets on and off the ball.

Having only moved to St James’ Park six months ago, a deal won’t be easy, with Fussballden reporting that Newcastle will be demanding offers between £65m and £69m to sanction Thiaw’s departure next summer.