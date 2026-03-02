Sunderland’s Transfer Storm: What’s Really Brewing at the Stadium of Light in 2026

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League wasn’t going to be a quiet one. The club has been slowly climbing its way back up the divisions, and while it has finally achieved its goal, the pressure on the club to construct a side that can compete, and maybe even succeed, is massive. The Sunderland transfer news cycle has been running hot since the summer of 2025, and heading into the back half of the 2025/26 season, there’s no sign it’s slowing down. Between contract dramas, injury crises, and clubs circling above like vultures, Regis Le Bris has plenty to deal with at the Stadium of Light.

Calm on the Surface, Chaos Underneath

Sunderland’s transfer activity during the January window can be seen as measured from a surface-level perspective. The club signed 19-year-old Ivorian winger Jocelin Ta Bi and 22-year-old Swedish goalkeeper Melker Ellborg, both young and inexpensive players with clear career progression paths. The club also signed Reinildo Mandava for free to improve the defense.

On the outgoing side, things were a lot more impactful as Dan Neil was sent out on loan, Patrick Roberts moved to Birmingham City on a permanent deal, Arthur Masuaku and Aji Alese were sent out on loan, Simon Adingra went to Monaco, and Adil Aouchiche moved to Schalke. The headline according to SAFC news trackers and local reporters is that Sunderland kept things lean, but the exits outnumbered the arrivals in terms of experience, and that imbalance is already starting to show.

The Goalkeeper Situation Nobody Saw Coming

If there’s one story dominating the current Sunderland transfer rumours landscape, it’s Robin Roefs. The 23-year-old goalkeeper from Holland joined Standard Liege in August 2025 and has been quietly exceptional in his 27 appearances in the Premier League this season. His current deal is set to expire in 2030, and this may give the club the leverage to negotiate a sale. But this has not stopped Tottenham Hotspur from being said to have serious intentions to sign him, in a bid to replace the injury-prone goalkeeper Vicario.

To add insult to injury, the situation has been made even more complicated by the fact that Chelsea have also entered the fray. The latest news emanating from late February 2026 suggests that both clubs are considering Roefs as a viable option for the summer rebuild. Sunderland will argue that the situation regarding the contract is simple, but in the modern game, five years on paper means nothing when two of the biggest six want the player. This is the kind of Sunderland transfer news that keeps directors of football up at night.

A Ticking Clock at Left Back

Meanwhile, while the Roefs drama is playing out in the background, there is another pressing concern at the other end of the spectrum. Left-back Dennis Cirkin’s contract is set to expire on June 30, 2026, and as of mid-February, there has been zero movement in terms of a new contract for the player.

The 23-year-old has already been linked with the Spurs outfit, and with only six months left on his current deal, he can, in theory, sign a pre-contract with any club right now. The fact that the player has already suffered an injury this season adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Sunderland has invested a lot in the player since he joined the club from Tottenham in 2021, and losing him for nothing would be a big blow for them.

The Injury Pile-Up That Changed Everything

The 3-1 home defeat to Fulham on February 22 was painful enough on its own. The Sunderland score that day told one story, but the real damage happened off the ball. Four players came off with injuries: Romaine Mundle, Jocelin Ta Bi, Nordi Mukiele, and Brian Brobbey. Mundle, one of Sunderland’s most dynamic attackers, subsequently underwent hamstring surgery and will be sidelined for an extended period. Ta Bi, signed just weeks earlier, also faces surgery. Mukiele and Brobbey are each looking at two to four weeks on the sidelines. This injury crisis changes the summer transfer window picture dramatically. The club will almost certainly need at least two new wingers or wide forwards when the window opens, which adds pressure to an already complicated planning process.

One Piece of Good News: Ballard Commits

Amid the turbulence, SAFC did get one significant win. Centre-back Dan Ballard signed a contract extension on March 1, 2026, committing his future to the club until 2029. The 26-year-old Northern Irish international has been one of Sunderland’s most consistent performers this season, and keeping him was a genuine priority for the coaching staff and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi. It’s a timely boost, especially with the Cirkin situation creating anxiety around the defensive unit.

Summer Targets Already in the Sights

The Sunderland transfer news machine is already pointing toward summer 2026. The Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumi, who Sunderland pursued last summer, with the club having had several bids for the defender turned down by Bologna, remains on the radar, with journalists suggesting that the interest has not been forgotten despite the unsuccessful pursuit last summer.

Another player, the striker for Chelsea, Liam Delap, has also been linked with the club, while a Nice full-back has also been included in the predicted list of players who could be transferred. However, the outcome of the predicted transfers will largely depend on the league position, the budget, and the outcome of the Roefs and Cirkin cases, with more than ten players who could be transferred at the end of the season, which would mean that the summer rebuild could be one of the biggest for the club.