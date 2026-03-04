Liverpool ‘definitely’ interested in signing Morgan Rogers

Liverpool are ‘definitely’ interested in signing Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, as per a recent report.

The Reds decided to reinforce the creative midfield position by purchasing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. He initially became Liverpool’s record signing before the club broke that record again by securing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day.

The German initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality but has shown glimpses of his qualities since December, making 12 goal contributions in 35 appearances across all competitions.

However, he has been out injured in recent matches after sustaining an issue during warm-up ahead of a Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest last month.

Apart from the 22-year-old, Liverpool have Dominik Szoboszlai as an option to deploy in the creative midfield position. However, he has played in the right-back position on numerous occasions this season due to the injury absences of Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, and Conor Bradley.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), despite having Wirtz and Szoboszlai as No.10 options, Liverpool are planning to add further depth to this position and are ‘definitely’ interested in signing Rogers.

The Merseyside club have been monitoring his development closely over the last few years and have liked the player very much. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service during the offseason.

Rogers to Liverpool

Having recently signed an extension at Villa Park, Rogers still has a contract until 2031. So, Unai Emery’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

The 23-year-old is a No.10 by trait but is also comfortable on the left flank. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the right flank if needed.

Considering Liverpool do not have many options on the left wing apart from Cody Gakpo, and with Federico Chiesa struggling to break into Arne Slot’s starting lineup, they could benefit from signing Rogers to provide competition for the Dutchman.

The Villa star has made 17 goal contributions across all competitions thus far this season and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.