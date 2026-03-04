The youngest footballers in World Cup history

The FIFA World Cup trophy was presented to the public on 12 May 2006 in Berlin during a tour of Germany, where the World Cup was held from 9 June to 9 July of that year. The World Cup is the biggest event in football. Fans eagerly await its start, and coaches carefully select the line-ups for their national teams. Not only experienced players are called up to the national teams, but also talented young players who get a chance to prove themselves in such important matches. For fans looking to add extra excitement while following the tournament, online platforms like Stay Casino offer opportunities to enjoy football-themed games and bonuses alongside the action on the pitch.

In this article, we will talk about the five youngest participants in the World Cup in history.

Norman Whiteside: debut in 1982 at the age of 17 years and 41 days

Norman Whiteside from Northern Ireland became the youngest footballer in the history of the World Cup. At the age of 16, he started playing for Manchester United, demonstrating calm and thoughtful play. The coach of the Northern Ireland national team immediately noticed him and included him in the squad for the 1982 World Cup.

Billy Bingham fielded the young forward in the first match of the tournament, and Norman immediately demonstrated his bold and courageous play. He played in all five matches for the Irish team and was named the best player in the game against France, but was unable to help the team win.

Whiteside also took part in the next World Cup, where he scored a goal against Algeria, but Northern Ireland failed to advance beyond the group stage in Mexico. He played 38 matches for the national team and scored nine goals. In his club career, Norman played for Manchester United, but knee problems prevented him from reaching his full potential. After being sold to Everton, he ended his career in 1991.

Samuel Eto’o: debut in 1998 at the age of 17 years and 100 days

The talented Cameroonian striker was called up to the national team at the age of 16. His successful performances on the pitch left no doubt in the mind of coach Claude Le Roy, who included the young athlete in the squad for the World Cup in France.

At the 1998 tournament, Eto’o only played against Italy, where Cameroon suffered a crushing defeat. Samuel came on in the 66th minute but was unable to influence the result. Despite his unsuccessful debut, he became a true star of world football.

Eto’o is considered Cameroon’s best striker: 56 goals for the national team, four Olympic appearances, two African Cup of Nations victories, four World Cups and multiple titles as Africa’s best footballer. As part of Barcelona, he became Spanish champion three times and won the Champions League twice.

Pelé: debut in 1958 at the age of 17 years and 240 days

The young talent played for Santos from the age of 15. Brazilian coach Vicente Feola recognised his abilities and invited him to join the national team. Before the championship in Sweden, Pelé was injured and arrived at the tournament not in optimal form.

In the first two matches, he watched the game from the bench, but in the third match, the coach gave him a chance. Pelé managed to cope with his nerves and successfully assist his teammate. In the match against Wales, he scored a goal and became the youngest goal scorer in World Cup history. After that, Pelé surprised fans with a hat-trick in the game against France and a brace in the final against the tournament hosts.

He scored in four World Cups and lifted the trophy three times. Pelé became one of the most influential athletes of his era.

Bartholomew Ogbeche: debut in 2002 at the age of 17 years and 250 days

The Nigerian footballer moved to France at the age of 14 and began playing for PSG. He performed well on the pitch, so the head coach of the Nigerian national team invited him to the World Cup.

At the 2002 tournament, Ogbeche started against Argentina, played two halves, took several shots on goal, but did not score. In the next match, the forward actively helped his teammates, but Henrik Larsson’s double put Sweden ahead and Nigeria left the tournament.

Rigobert Song: debut in 1994 at the age of 17 years and 360 days

The talented Cameroonian defender made his debut at the World Cup in the United States. He started the match against Sweden and successfully assisted François Onam-Biiku. The game ended in a draw.

Song’s next match was less successful: he received a red card and became the youngest player to be sent off at the World Cup. The defender participated in eight Africa Cups and won the tournament twice with the national team. After retiring, Song became a coach and returned to the national team as a mentor.

Young players and their impact on the World Cup

Calling up young footballers to national teams is always risky. On the one hand, young athletes bring energy, creativity and fearlessness, but on the other hand, the pressure and pace of the tournament can be a serious test.

History shows that some, like Pelé, Whitehead or Eto’o, become legends, while others face difficulties that limit their potential on the international stage.

These players prove that age is not always a barrier. With the right combination of talent, coaching support and opportunities, teenagers can play at the highest level and leave a lasting mark on football.

Looking to the future: the 2026 World Cup

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. Qualifying tournaments will begin soon, and young talents will have a chance to prove themselves on the big stage.

The stories of Norman Whiteside, Samuel Eto’o, Pelé, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rigobert Song are not just records.

They are examples of the courage, ambition and incredible potential of young athletes. They show that the World Cup is a tournament where dreams come true, legends are born and fans around the world celebrate the beauty of football.