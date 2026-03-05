Everton eye ambitious swoop to sign Chelsea target Thiaw

Everton are reportedly planning to trump Chelsea by launching an ambitious swoop to sign Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw, as per Football Insider.

Since David Moyes’ return as the manager in January last year, the Toffees have become a completely rejuvenated team. Following a mid-table finish in the Premier League last term, they have been pushing to finish in European places this campaign.

Everton are currently eighth in the table with 43 points from 29 matches. Seventh place could be enough to secure European qualification next season, with Brentford currently occupying that position on 44 points.

So, it appears Moyes’ side are considering making ambitious signings in the summer to take the next step in their rebuild. Football Insider state that Everton are contemplating purchasing a new centre-back and have earmarked Thiaw as a serious option.

Newcastle might be forced to sell a few key players this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, sitting in mid-table.

However, purchasing the former AC Milan star won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club, as Chelsea are also considering making a swoop after being impressed by his performances this season.

Having moved to St James’ Park last summer, the 24-year-old, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2029. So, Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

Battle

Chelsea wanted to sign a new centre-back in January and expressed a firm interest in Stade Rennais youngster Jeremy Jacquet. In the end, Liverpool swooped in and won the race, with the Frenchman set to move to Anfield at the end of this season.

After missing out on Jacquet, the West London club decided to sign Mamadou Sarr from their sister club Strasbourg. Still, Chelsea are seemingly looking to sign a new centre-back.

Thiaw is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, reads the game well, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Everton should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the summer.