Man Utd step up efforts to sign Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to St James’ Park from Olympique Lyonnais, the 28-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Carabao Cup last term.

Before sustaining his recent injury, he displayed impressive performances this season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have intensified their efforts to reinforce the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Old Trafford club want a high-calibre replacement for the Brazilian and have started showing ‘most prominent’ interest in signing Guimaraes in recent days. Casemiro has even recommended that Michael Carrick’s side sign his compatriot.

However, purchasing the South American won’t be easy as Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with him and are willing to hand him a fresh term to fend off potential suitors, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

But the report state that if the Magpies are eventually forced to let him leave, they want at least £100m. Apart from United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Chelsea are also interested in him.

Guimaraes to Man Utd

However, the West London club are unlikely to make a concrete approach to seal the deal as they don’t like signing experienced players since Todd Boehly’s takeover. Despite growing interest in the midfielder, he is settled at Newcastle and isn’t pushing to leave.

Guimaraes is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield and box-to-box roles. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Newcastle star is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford in the summer.