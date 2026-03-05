Man Utd & Chelsea plot swoop to sign Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo as options to deploy on the flanks. Moreover, Patrick Dorgu can provide cover in these positions if needed, although he is a left-back by trait.

However, the Dane has been out due to a hamstring problem, while Cunha isn’t a natural left-winger; instead, he is more comfortable centrally.

Therefore, it has been reported that Man Utd are planning to sign a new left-winger in the summer, although their priority is to revamp the midfield department.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are considering reinforcing the flanks by signing a new explosive winger and have earmarked Adeyemi as a serious target.

However, Man Utd will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Chelsea are interested in Adeyemi as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues decided to purchase the Argentinian from Man Utd last summer to bolster the left flank. However, he has struggled to showcase his best consistently thus far this season.

The report state that Adeyemi’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, and he doesn’t want to prolong his stay at Signal Iduna Park by signing an extension, as he is keen on moving to the Premier League.

So, Dortmund might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free, with the forward valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt.

Adeyemi is a versatile left-footed winger as he is comfortable on either flank. Moreover, he can provide cover centrally if needed. The Dortmund star is extremely quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

In 33 appearances across all competitions, Adeyemi has netted eight goals and registered five assists thus far this season.

The 24-year-old is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service.