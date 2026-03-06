Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United eyeing surprise swoop for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos
Manchester United have lacked much depth in midfield this season and with arguably their best player in the engine room, Casemiro, set to leave the club, the Red Devils are in serious need of a reinforcement or two during the summer transfer window.
Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has emerged as a strong option. The Brazilian has played fairly consistent minutes for the Blues despite not being a regular starter, and has impressed the Red Devils.
Santos is viewed as one of Chelsea’s top young players with the 21-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge valid until 2030. He is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, though United might need to pay significantly more to lure him away from a direct rival.
Santos an excellent addition but switch a low possibility
Andrey Santos would be a brilliant addition to the Manchester United. He can take over his compatriot, Casemiro’s role in the double pivot, where he has already played plenty of minutes for Chelsea in the ongoing season.
His hard work without the ball to press and win possession back, ability to make intelligent interceptions and tackles, along with breaking the lines via passes or dribbling into the final third with the ball make him a well-rounded, modern day midfielder.
With Chelsea, however, he faces strong competition from Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo as well as Romeo Lavia when fit, so a switch to Old Trafford could appeal to the player although it is unlikely that the Blues will provide their green light.
Owing to Lavia’s injury problems and Fernandez’s constant links with Real Madrid, a player of Santos’ calibre, who can be a vital cog in their midfield for the next decade, is expected to be in the plans and his desire to play regularly might at best be met by a loan exit unless his suitors are prepared to break the bank.
