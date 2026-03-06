Newcastle United vs Manchester City – FA Cup Betting Preview

The FA Cup continues this weekend with a blockbuster clash as Newcastle United host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday, 7 March 2026. With a place in the quarter-finals on the line, this tie pits one of the Premier League’s most dangerous home sides against one of Europe’s most dominant teams.

Both clubs have already faced each other several times this season across different competitions, and the latest meeting promises another tense encounter between Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola.

Season Overview

Newcastle have enjoyed an encouraging run of form heading into this FA Cup tie. Eddie Howe’s side recently secured an impressive 2-1 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park, boosting confidence and reinforcing their reputation as one of the toughest teams to beat on Tyneside. Their FA Cup campaign has also been entertaining, with high-scoring matches including a 3-1 win away at Aston Villa and a dramatic penalty shootout victory over AFC Bournemouth. Newcastle have scored 13 goals in their last five games, though they’ve also conceded eight — suggesting entertainment is rarely far away.

Manchester City arrive in the North East as the bookmakers’ favourites. Pep Guardiola’s team have already beaten Newcastle three times this season in league and cup competitions and recently edged a 2-1 victory in their latest Premier League meeting. However, City were frustrated in midweek after dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, which dented their title challenge and could make this cup competition even more important to their season.

Despite that setback, City’s attacking depth and experience in knockout competitions still make them one of the most formidable sides left in the tournament.

Team News

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe will likely stick with a familiar core of players for this tie, with goalkeeper Nick Pope expected to start behind a defensive line led by Kieran Trippier. Midfield enforcers Sandro Tonali and Joelinton should anchor the centre of the pitch, while Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes provide pace in wide areas.

Newcastle have had some defensive concerns in recent weeks, with key centre-backs such as Sven Botman and Fabian Schär struggling with injuries at various stages of the campaign. The Magpies may again have to rely on Malick Thiaw to marshal the back line.

In attack, Newcastle will hope Gordon’s recent form continues, while youngster Will Osula has also been making headlines after scoring an eye-catching winner against Manchester United.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola could rotate slightly with important European fixtures on the horizon, but City still possess a frightening array of attacking options. Erling Haaland remains the main threat up front, supported by creative players like Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.

Defensively, City are expected to rely on experienced players such as John Stones, while youngsters and squad players may feature in midfield to keep the squad fresh. Despite potential rotation, City’s depth means they can still field a strong starting XI capable of dominating possession.

Betting Odds

Here are some of the latest odds ahead of kickoff (subject to change):

Match Result

Newcastle win – 3.50

Draw – 3.80

Manchester City win – 1.95

Manchester City are clear favourites with roughly a 50% implied chance of winning the match inside 90 minutes.

Goals Markets

Over 2.5 goals – 1.92

Under 2.5 goals – 1.80

Recent games between these teams have produced plenty of chances, and both sides tend to play open attacking football.

Both Teams to Score

Yes – 1.71

No – 2.10

Given Newcastle’s attacking approach at home and City’s relentless scoring record, this market could attract plenty of bettors.

First Goalscorer Options

Erling Haaland – among the favourites due to his prolific scoring record

Anthony Gordon – Newcastle’s most dangerous attacking outlet

Omar Marmoush – an interesting outsider who has impressed in cup competitions

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United (4-3-3)

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Trafford; Khusanov, Stones, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Reijnders, Bernardo, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush.

Score Prediction

Newcastle’s home crowd and aggressive pressing style will make this a difficult night for Manchester City. St James’ Park is one of the most intimidating venues in English football, and the Magpies have shown they can trouble top sides there.

However, City’s technical quality and attacking depth often prove decisive in knockout matches. Guardiola’s team also have a strong recent record against Newcastle and tend to control games through possession.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1–2 Manchester City

Expect an entertaining tie with chances at both ends, but City’s firepower could ultimately send them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.