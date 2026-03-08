Chelsea preparing formal offer to sign Inter Milan centre-forward Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Inter Milan centre-forward Lautaro Martínez next summer, according to Fichajes.

Martinez has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, playing a key role in Inter’s domestic dominance, during which they’ve won two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups, and three Italian Super Cups, and also played in two UEFA Champions League finals, where they unfortunately lost both.

Since he arrived from Argentine side Racing Club in 2018, the 28-year-old has scored 171 goals and provided 54 assists, making him one of the most coveted strikers across the European top divisions.

In the ongoing campaign, the Inter captain is playing a pivotal role in the Nerazzurri’s quest for a historic 38th Italian title, netting 18 goals and providing four assists across all competitions for Cristian Chivu’s side.

Such prolific form could prove useful for a club like Chelsea, and it’s no surprise Fichajes reports that the Club World Cup champions are preparing to submit a formal £86m offer to sign Martinez in what would be a clear statement of intent.

In Liam Rosenior’s 4-2-3-1 setup, the Argentine’s possible arrival would hand the former Strasbourg manager a dynamic attacking outlet at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to take the next step in their rebuilding process, according to the report.

The report adds that following Inter’s elimination from the Champions League, Martinez is evaluating his future, as he feels Inter’s project, despite their domestic dominance, are behind their European counterparts, with Chelsea now plotting a swoop.

Martinez to Chelsea

Chelsea plan to raise funds for the deal through player sales, with Liam Delap among the potential departures next summer, according to the Spanish outlet.

Joao Pedro has been the Blues’ talisman this season, with his recent hat-trick against Aston Villa making it his ninth goal in his last nine games for Rosenior’s side.

In the current Premier League campaign, the Brazilian forward has scored 14 times. Only Erling Haaland (22), Antoine Semenyo (15), and Igor Thiago (18) have netted more goals.

Chelsea have not seen a striker reach the 20-goal mark in a single season since Diego Costa during the club’s 2016–17 title-winning run.

On the other hand, Marc Guiu and Liam Delap have underperformed, with neither forward scoring more than four goals individually this season.

As such, a move for a more prolific and experienced centre-forward like Martinez would make more sense, as he’d hand Rosenior a tactically fitting forward to play his preferred two-man forward system.