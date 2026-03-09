Man Utd now eyeing move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson next summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

The USMNT international spent his formative years in England, first coming through the ranks at Everton, where he featured for the U18, U21, and U23 teams, before moving on loan to Bolton and Wigan.

It was in Wigan that he showed his remarkable qualities, with 65 appearances, prompting interest from several clubs before Fulham signed him in the summer of 2020.

Since his move to Craven Cottage, Robinson has been a standout performer, notably playing a crucial role in the Cottagers’ 2021-22 EFL Championship triumph that secured promotion to the Premier League.

Since their promotion, the 28-year-old has been one of the best full-backs in the league and has been crucial to Fulham’s staying in the top flight.

With two years left on his contract, there are growing rumours of his desire to extend his stay, prompting interest from clubs.

One of the clubs looking to sign Robinson is Man Utd, according to Sébastien Vidal, who claims the 13-time Premier League champions are closely monitoring the left back.

It appears INEOS are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as the journalist adds that United are considering a summer swoop of around £25m for the 28-year-old’s possible transfer to Old Trafford next summer.

Robinson to Man Utd

However, United face stern competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, who have also expressed interest in the United States international, Vidal adds.

United currently have Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and Tyrell Malacia as left-back options. Malacia was initially phased out of the squad but was later reintegrated following Dorgu’s injury.

Shaw, on the other hand, has been ever-present in the first team this season, but his niggling injury concerns over the years mean United could make do with another reliable option.

Robinson would be a good fit for the role, and his Premier League-proven status, having featured in over 200 games for Fulham, further makes him an attractive option.

Despite only playing 13 Premier League games and 17 in all competitions, Robinson’s statistics have been impressive and rank as high as most left-backs who have featured regularly this season.

The American has won 53.6% of his contested ground duels and 56.2% of his aerial duels, while completing six dribbles as a defender, making him a reliable outlet during build-ups.

United will hope to return to winning ways when they host fourth-placed Aston Villa next Sunday in a crucial top-four clash.