Man Utd to make audacious move to sign Bradley Barcola

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ to launch an audacious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils decided to let Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho leave last summer. As a result, they have found themselves thin in numbers on the left flank.

Garnacho joined Chelsea permanently, but Sancho and Rashford signed for Aston Villa and Barcelona on loan, respectively. It has widely been reported that the Blaugrana are planning to sign Rashford permanently this summer, while Sancho’s contract with United is set to expire at the end of this season.

The 20-time English champions bolstered the left side of the attack by purchasing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But he is more comfortable centrally.

Patrick Dorgu is also capable of providing cover on the left flank, but is a left-back by trait and has been out due to a hamstring problem over the last few weeks.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are considering signing a new left-winger during the offseason and are ‘preparing’ to make a move for Barcola as they believe he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has struggled to start regularly under Luis Enrique, so his entourage would be open to a move to the Premier League if he is guaranteed playing time.

Barcola to Man Utd

So, United could intensify negotiations with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, Les Parisiens are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

Barcola is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He made 39 goal contributions in 58 appearances across all competitions last term.

This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 35 appearances in all tournaments.

Barcola is a talented player and is still very young. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service ahead of next season.