Man Utd plot swoop to sign Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Signal Iduna Park from Union Berlin in 2023, the 28-year-old has established himself as a key starter. However, he has taken his game to another level this season, registering 14 assists and keeping five clean sheets in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, sitting 11 points behind the table topper Bayern Munich.

After proving his worth in the German top-flight, Ryerson has secured his place in the Norwegian national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Football Insider state that having been impressed by the 28-year-old’s recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him.

Following an early exit from the Champions League, Dortmund are set to lose around £27m and are prepared to cash-in on Ryerson for a fee of around £26m to balance the books, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, the report claim that purchasing the Norwegian won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Newcastle United are also keen on him as a potential option to replace Valentino Livramento or Kieran Trippier.

Barcelona are also in this race, but he might move to the Premier League if he eventually leaves Signal Iduna Park in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ryerson to Man Utd

Ryerson is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB position, and he has been showcasing his best in the RWB role in Nico Kovac’s 3-4-2-1 system this season.

Man Utd currently have Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, Dalot has struggled to showcase consistency.

So, United could do with signing a new right-back, and Ryerson might be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Newcastle last week, Man Utd are set to face top-four rivals Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend.