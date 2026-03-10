[Teams] Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League last-16 clash

Liverpool take on Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at RAMS Park this evening, kicking off at 5:45pm UK time.

The Reds head into the game off the back of a 3-1 victory over Wolves that booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where they’ll now face-off against Manchester City.

However, the focus now switches to European competition as Liverpool take on Galatasaray this evening in the knockout stages. Arne Slot has made five changes from the side that started in the FA Cup last time out.

Allison Becker is ruled out with an injury so Giorgio Mamardashvili comes in between the sticks. Joe Gomez starts at right-back while Ibrahima Konate is recalled to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence.

Milos Kerkez is also back in the starting eleven after being rested last time out – Andrew Robertson is the man to make way at left-back. Ryan Gravenberch keeps his place in midfield as does Alexis Mac Allister while Dominik Szoboszlai starts once again for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah lines-up on the right flank but there are two other changes to the Liverpool attack. Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha drop to the bench with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz recalled.

As for the hosts, Victor Osimhen is the obvious dangerman as he starts up front. Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira starts this evening along with Mario Lemina in the middle of the park.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Galatasaray

Cakir, Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs, Torreira, Lemina, Yilmaz, Sara, Lang, Osimhen

Subs: Günay, Batuhan, Sallai, Icardi, Sané, Yunus, Eren, İlkay, Ahmed, Asprilla, Kaan, Boey

Liverpool

Mamardashvili, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Ekitike, Wirtz.

Subs: Woodman, Misciur, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Nallo, Morrison, Ngumoha.