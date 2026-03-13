Man Utd now eyeing move for AS Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka

Manchester United have expressed interest in AS Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka, according to Nicolo Schira.

While the Red Devils already have several centre-back options — including Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, and highly rated youngster Ayden Heaven — the future of Harry Maguire at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with the England international’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Hence, United need to explore possible replacements for the England international, and Ndicka could be a viable option.

The 6ft 3in centre-back has maintained a consistent level of solid defensive displays since moving to Frankfurt as an 18-year-old in 2018.

He moved to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer of 2023 and has been a mainstay at the backline for the Giallorossi, featuring in 117 games across all competitions.

In the ongoing campaign, he has played in 23 of Roma’s 28 Serie A games and 32 in all competitions, with his performances catching the eye.

According to Nicolo Schira, Man Utd are closely monitoring Ndicka ahead of the next summer transfer window as they look to reinforce their backline.

Ndicka to Man Utd

Considering his importance to the team, Roma would be keen to retain him unless they receive a significant offer, with the journalist reporting that the Italian club have placed a £43m valuation on the 26-year-old.

However, United are set to battle with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both keeping tabs on the Paris-born Ivorian international ahead of a possible summer swoop, Schira adds.

