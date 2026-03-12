Could Fantasy Premier League Be Upgraded with Lucky Boosts and Other Random Elements?

Fantasy Premier League has become one of the greatest companions to the division itself. It gives players skin in the game in a range of matches across a gameweek, meaning they don’t solely have to support their team and players.

More people than ever are playing FPL nowadays, but some believe that things need freshening up. Because of the rise of content creators, there are a lot of template teams. By introducing random elements, FPL could become much more exciting.

Content Creators Have Been a Blessing and a Curse for FPL

There are now more than 11 million people playing FPL, compared to the few hundred thousand that used to take part in the early days. The fact that it’s more accessible than ever and that there’s a handy mobile app has opened it up to more players, and the Premier League has put a lot of effort into advertising it as well.

However, it could be argued that the biggest reason for FPL’s overwhelming success has been thanks to the rise of content creators who give advice about the game. Along with pages like Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Hub, there are YouTubers like Andy from Let’s Talk FPL who have become legendary in the game. His channel now has almost 500,000 subscribers, and he had a huge influence over other content creators.

These experts have helped people navigate the different rules and aspects of FPL that seem complicated on the surface, and highlight key players that people should consider for their teams. However, because so many people watch experts who promote an optimal way to play the game, there are a lot of similar teams in the competition. It’s harder than ever to get the edge now, and some people have developed a fatigue with the game because of this.

Random Elements Could Broaden FPL’s Appeal

Many people, especially the FPL experts, enjoy the fact that the game can be played with a strategy that can take a lot of luck out of the equation. People who play the game seriously can consistently get high finishes, and the predictability works in their favour.

However, for casual players, it could be beneficial to include more elements that can lead to skewed outcomes. The chips have been great for this, with Triple Captain and Bench Boost leading to different ways to play the game and inflated points scores.

These could be added to with more random elements, though. The gaming industry has grown to be so successful thanks to the unpredictability of games. For example, power-ups and other special features often appear in mobile titles. Many people enjoy playing slots online UK like Big Bass Splash and Buffalo King Megaways for their randomness as well.

If FPL includes some elements that bring more luck into the game, it could help liven it up. For example, players could choose to play a boost before a gameweek, which would then give them a random multiplier on their points total. If everyone had the same number of boosts to use whenever they wanted, it would still be fair.

If FPL is to continue attracting players and not stagnate, it would be a good idea to add some additional features. Randomness has been a key feature of various successful online industries, and it could be an excellent addition to FPL.