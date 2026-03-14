Chelsea ‘confident’ of signing Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall

Chelsea are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, as per Football Insider.

After dismissing Enzo Maresca, the Blues decided to appoint Liam Rosenior as the new manager in January. They enjoyed a promising start under the former Strasbourg boss, winning six out of the first seven matches.

However, they have been showcasing inconsistent performances in recent weeks, losing three and drawing two of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Chelsea’s 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg has left them on the verge of elimination unless they can produce a miraculous turnaround in the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week.

On the other hand, the West London club are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 29 matches, sitting three points behind third-placed Manchester United.

Meanwhile, with the summer window edging closer rapidly, Chelsea have seemingly started exploring options to further strengthen the squad.

Football Insider state that Rosenior’s side are planning to sign a new midfielder and have identified Bergvall as a serious option. They previously attempted to buy him in the winter window, but Spurs didn’t allow his departure.

Bergvall to Chelsea

Still, Chelsea haven’t given up hope of sealing the deal and are ‘confident’ of signing him during the offseason. With Tottenham finding themselves in a relegation scrap this season, they would be forced to sell several top-class talents if they eventually fail to stay in the top flight.

Moreover, considering they are set to miss out on European football next season, they are resigned to losing several stars this summer.

However, the report claim that purchasing the Swede won’t be straightforward for Chelsea as Aston Villa are also weighing up a move.

The 20-year-old is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. So, Tottenham are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to let him leave.

Bergvall is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service.