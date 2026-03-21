Man Utd ‘determined’ to sign Liverpool target Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Liverpool target and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to the City Ground from Newcastle United a couple of years ago, the 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League.

He showed glimpses of his qualities last term but has taken his game to another level this season. In 40 appearances across all competitions, the midfielder has made five goal contributions.

Moreover, Anderson has helped Forest reach the Europa League quarter-final, and they are set to face FC Porto over the two legs next month.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, the youngster has secured his place in the England national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave for free this summer; moreover, Manuel Ugarte could also leave, having struggled to find regular game time this season.

The Red Devils have identified Anderson as a ‘top target’ as they believe he possesses every attribute that they want in a midfielder. Having been impressed by the Forest star, Manchester City and Liverpool have also expressed their interest in him.

Anderson to Man Utd

However, Man Utd are ‘determined’ to lure him to Old Trafford by defeating other clubs in this race. He, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2029, so Vitor Pereira’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him this year.

However, the Tricky Trees have been fighting for survival this season, and if they eventually fail to retain their top-flight status, they might be forced to sell Anderson in a cut-price deal this summer.

Anderson is an energetic, versatile midfielder, as he is comfortable in the box-to-box and deep-lying playmaker roles. He is comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Englishman is already a top-class player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.