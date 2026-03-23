Why Are English Clubs Struggling in Europe?

For fans who spent the week comparing ticket prices on platforms like Ticketseal hoping to catch a Champions League quarter-final in person, this round of 16 was a disappointment.

A record six Premier League clubs had qualified for the last group of 16 – more than any nation had ever managed at this stage. The expectation was a deep European run. Instead, four went home early.

Only Arsenal and Liverpool survived. Chelsea were dismantled by PSG (2-5, 0-3), Manchester City lost again to Real Madrid (0-3, 1-2), Tottenham were edged out by Atlético Madrid (2-5, 3-2), and Newcastle were eventually hammered by a youthful Barcelona side 7-2 on aggregate.

A brutal draw?

Part of the explanation is simple misfortune at the draw. Several heavyweights — PSG, Real Madrid, and Atlético — had dropped into the play-off round and all ended up facing English clubs. It was a brutal concentration of elite opponents that would have tested any nation’s depth.

But the draw alone doesn’t explain it.

Running on empty

Fatigue is the factor that keeps coming up. Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was candid after the PSG defeat: his squad had played over a hundred matches in eighteen months without a meaningful break. The injury data backs him up.

Premier League clubs in the Champions League averaged 676 days of player absence through injury this season. Only Liverpool came in under that figure, with Tottenham topping the chart at over 1,100 days lost.

The Premier League’s schedule: league, two domestic cups, European campaigns, and heavy international call-ups — simply demands more than most other competitions do.

A pressure felt across the board

The strain isn’t only felt by clubs in the Champions League. Aston Villa, competing in the Europa Conference League while chasing a top-four Premier League finish, are being stretched across multiple fronts.

Demand for Aston Villa tickets has surged this season as Emery’s side have captured the imagination of a new generation of fans — but sustaining that on three fronts is a different challenge altogether. The toll on a squad without the depth of the traditional giants is visible as the season enters its final stretch.

Everton’s situation tells a different story, but the same truth. Fighting for Premier League survival, there is no gentle week, no run of soft fixtures to recover. The league’s relentless competitiveness demands full intensity from every club, at both ends of the table, all season long.

The paradox of the strongest league

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the Premier League’s greatest strength may be its biggest European weakness. Statistics firm Opta’s power rankings show that even Burnley, bottom of the table, ranks above nine Spanish top-flight clubs and eleven Serie A sides. The competition is so intense that no manager can afford to rotate or drop the tempo for a single weekend.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock put it plainly to the BBC: “In the Premier League you cannot take your foot off the gas, but in other leagues it seems like you can.” PSG, for example, were able to rest key players ahead of their Chelsea ties despite a poor run domestically. When the European game came, those players were fresher.

Not all doom and gloom

Two clubs in the quarter-finals is consistent with the last three seasons, and England reached four quarter-finalists as recently as 2019. The Premier League also generates more revenue than any other league, giving clubs the resources to build squads capable of handling the workload — up to a point.

What this Champions League campaign may ultimately reveal is not a decline in English football, but a tax on excellence: the better the league, the harder Europe gets.