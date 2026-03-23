Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Al-Nassr’s João Felix

Manchester United are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Al-Nassr forward João Felix, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Portuguese came into the spotlight, having displayed impressive performances for SL Benfica. After being attracted by the 26-year-old, Atletico Madrid decided to secure his service by spending a hefty fee back in 2019.

However, he struggled to find his feet in the Spanish capital, so he went out on loan on a few occasions to rejuvenate his career before joining Chelsea permanently a couple of years ago.

Felix failed to showcase his qualities in the Premier League as well; therefore, the Blues sold him to the Saudi Arabian club last summer. This season, however, he has showcased his qualities in the Middle East.

In 37 appearances across all competitions, Felix has netted 21 goals and registered 14 assists. Moreover, he has been helping his side to mount a title charge in the Saudi Pro League, sitting at the top of the table.

Now, Fichajes state that after regaining his confidence, Felix is ready to return to Europe, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has already started exploring options.

Man Utd have registered their interest in the Portugal international and could make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer. The Red Devils are planning to wrap up the majority of their transfers before the start of pre-season.

Felix to Man Utd

Felix is even prepared to move to Old Trafford. He has signed a short-term contract at Al-Nassr, and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season. Still, the Saudi Arabian club don’t want to let him leave for cheap and have slapped a £52m price tag on his head.

The former Chelsea star is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward and left flank. Moreover, he is efficient in the creative midfield position.

Felix is a technically gifted player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might finally be able to prove his worth at the highest level if he returns to Europe this summer.

However, considering he previously failed to showcase his qualities in the Premier League, it would be a huge gamble should United opt to sign him by spending a big amount of money.