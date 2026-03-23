Man Utd open talks to sign Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since moving to St James’ Park from Olympique Lyonnais, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He helped the Magpies win the Carabao Cup last campaign and is the club captain. In 47 appearances across all competitions, the Brazilian made 13 goal contributions last term.

This season, he has continued to showcase his qualities, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 35 appearances in all tournaments. After proving his worth in the English top flight, he has secured his place in the Brazilian national team’s starting line-up.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the midfield department and have identified Guimaraes as a serious option.

Apart from the South American, the 20-time English champions are also interested in Newcastle’s other midfielder, Sandro Tonali, and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

Moreover, the journalist says that United held talks with Bruno’s representatives, with whom Michael Carrick’s side have a very good relationship, a few weeks ago to agree on personal terms before finalising the operation in the summer.

Guimaraes to Man Utd

Romano said:

“What I can confirm is that, yes, a meeting did take place in recent weeks. It wasn’t held yesterday, today or tomorrow, but rather a few weeks ago between Guimaraes’ representatives and Manchester United. United maintain a good relationship with the agency. “From there, meetings can lead to agreements on personal terms, and eventually to registering the player in the summer, but there is still a long way to go. Bruno Guimaraes is admired by Manchester United, yes, but so too is Tonali, and other players are on the list, including Elliot Anderson.”

Guimaraes’ existing deal is set to run until 2028, so Newcastle aren’t in any rush to sell him and have reportedly slapped a £61m price tag on his head.

The 28-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also effective in a double-midfield pivot role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in playing threading passes between the lines, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The midfielder is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.