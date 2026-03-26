Five Outsiders To Make The England World Cup 2026 Squad

Thomas Tuchel will have to name his England World Cup squad before May 30, 2026.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel will have his hands full over the next few weeks as he finalises his 26-man World Cup squad.

The Three Lions are seen as the favourites by some bookies to go all the way and lift the trophy for the first time since 1966.

Dozens of players will be vying for a spot on the plane to be a part of Tuchel’s squad.

Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jordan Pickford are among several players seen as nailed on picks, according to the latest England World Cup squad odds.

Tuchel has kept his England squad selection relatively the same throughout his short tenure in charge.

However, there have been several fringe players to be included in England squads that will be hoping to be on the plane this summer.

Below, we list five players who currently have an outside chance of making it in the England World Cup squad.

1) James Garner

The midfielder was rewarded for his breakout season with Everton this year with a first senior England call-up in the March internationals.

Garner has been an integral part of David Moyes’ midfield as they compete for a European spot in the Premier League table.

Not only has Garner established himself as one of the top flight’s best defensive midfielders, he’s also shown versatility by playing right-back as well as being a set-piece expert.

He’s come up with six assists in 31 appearances this season for the Toffees, but Garner still faces an uphill battle to be in England’s final 26-man squad this summer.

UK bookies have Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton priced ahead of Garner to make it into England’s midfield.

With just three starting spots available, Tuchel will unlikely take more than five central midfielders but Garner is certainly in the picture to be included.

2) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Possibly the biggest surprise omission from the March internationals was Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 27-year-old has been hampered by injury issues in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, but he’s still seen as one of England’s most creative players.

He has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot for Real when fit with Dani Carvajal still the preferred option.

Alexander-Arnold has only played in one England match since Tuchel took charge in 2025.

Betting sites currently have full-backs Reece James, Valentino Livramento, Djed Spence, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Nico O’Reilly all favoured ahead of Alexander-Arnold to make the team.

But Tuchel hasn’t ruled out calling upon the former Liverpool star this summer.

3) Ben White

The Arsenal full-back allegedly had a falling out with former England head coach Gareth Southgate and assistant manager Steve Holland at the 2022 World Cup.

He never returned under Southgate’s stewardship, but Tuchel called White back up to the England squad for the March internationals to indicate his possible inclusion this summer.

His inclusions comes as a small surprise this season given his limited game time for Arsenal, with multiple injury issues keeping out for small spells.

But Tuchel is clearly keeping a close eye on White, who is a versatile option at the back for England with the ability to play across the back four.

He’s currently a big outsider to make the final 26-man squad this summer with most betting sites, but he’s certainly in the picture.

4) Danny Welbeck

He’s the top scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season, but Danny Welbeck faces an uphill battle to make the England World Cup squad.

His biggest issue is having to contend with Harry Kane, who is arguably the world’s best central striker at the moment.

But Welbeck has also been out of the England squad since 2018 while others such as Jarrod Bowen and Dominic Solanke have regularly featured in Tuchel’s squads.

The Brighton striker would have hoped to have been in the squad for the March internationals, but his absence makes it even more unlikely he will make the plane this summer.

5) Jarell Quansah

One of England’s most promising young defenders, Jarell Quansah withdrew from the March internationals due to injury.

He’s still yet to fully breakthrough into Tuchel’s team, but he did make his England debut against Albania in November 2025.

Tuchel has opted for experience over youth in most of his England squads and that may well continue this summer, particularly in defence.

Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Harry Maguire are all ahead of Quansah in the England World Cup squad odds at the moment.

But Quansah will be a hot discussion when the end of May comes around and Tuchel decides on his final 26-man squad.