Man Utd plot swoop to re-sign Everton’s James Garner

Manchester United are reportedly interested in re-signing Everton midfielder James Garner, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 25-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019. But he struggled to find regular game time at Old Trafford; as a result, he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

Eventually, Man Utd decided to sell him permanently to Everton back in 2022. He initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before establishing himself as a key starter.

This season, the Englishman has taken his game to another level under David Moyes, making nine goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to push for a European place finish in the Premier League, sitting only three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

After showing glimpses of his qualities at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, he has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the engine room this summer and have earmarked Garner as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Garner to Man Utd

United are even preparing to launch a formal £26m proposal to finalise the operation. However, the midfielder recently signed a new long-term contract until 2030; as a result, the Toffees aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer.

However, if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they would definitely demand more than what United are planning to spend.

The report further claim that Garner isn’t the only Everton star on United’s wishlist as they are also considering making a move for Iliman Ndiaye. Michael Carrick’s side are ready to invest around £61m to sign the Senegalese international.

With Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, Man Utd are willing to replace the South American with a Premier League-proven option.

Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months. But it appears Man Utd are also interested in buying Garner.