Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Ferran Torres

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Ferran Torres, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Manchester City from Valencia, the 26-year-old played as a rotational option but enjoyed great success, winning a Premier League title and an EFL Cup.

Since moving to Camp Nou back in 2022, the Spaniard has won two La Liga trophies and a few major domestic cup competitions. However, he hasn’t been able to secure his place in the Blaugrana’s starting line-up.

This season, he has netted 16 goals and registered a solitary assist across all competitions. Moreover, he has been helping his side to mount a title charge.

Having shown glimpses of his qualities in club football, Torres has been a key member of the Spanish national team, winning the European Championship a couple of years ago.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with Torres’ existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, his long-term future isn’t secured at Barcelona. The Catalan giants have held talks over a new deal, but an agreement isn’t close.

Barcelona are willing to make Marcus Rashford’s loan deal permanent and have offered Torres to Man Utd in a part-exchange deal to finalise the operation.

Battle

Michael Carrick’s side want to sign a versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the frontline, so they are intrigued by the opportunity of signing him.

However, Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Torres and is ready to sign him. So, Arsenal have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

On the other hand, the report state that Barcelona are interested in signing Julián Álvarez and have proposed a part-exchange deal to Atlético Madrid, involving Torres, in order to reduce the asking price due to their recent financial issues.

Torres, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is currently at the prime stage of his career and is familiar with the Premier League’s physicality, having previously played for the Citizens.

He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders, and works hard without possession. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.