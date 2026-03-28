Mallorca vs Real Madrid Prediction – 04.04.2026

Mallorca hosts Real Madrid at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca in a fixture from the 30rd round of the Spanish La Liga. Los Piratas will try to cause an upset here, but at the same time Real Madrid need the win at any cost. Let’s preview in our free soccer betting tips daily.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win;

Real Madrid Over 2.5 Goals;

Kylian Mbappe to Score;

Mallorca Preview and News

Mallorca approach this game from the relegation zone of La Liga. Martin Demichelis’ team is currently 18th in the league standings with just 28 points won – one point behind the 17th Elche and the safe zone. Now the Argentine head coach has the tough task to save Los Piratas from relegation – that’s why he was chosen to replace the sacked Arrasate.

Just before the International break Mallorca lost a very strategic game against Elche. Demichelis’ team paid a visit to Elche, but suffered a 1-2 defeat. Pablo Torre actually put Mallorca ahead in the scoreline, but Los Piratas were unable to hold on their lead.

The chemistry between Pablo Torre and Vedat Muriqi is going to be crucial for Mallorca. The Kosovan striker has scored 18 goals in the league this season while Torre’s creativity could help the team to create more goalscoring opportunities.

Real Madrid Preview and News

As we said, Real Madrid have to win this match at any cost. Los Blancos are four points behind the leader Barcelona, so they can’t afford making a mistake in Mallorca. The coach Alvaro Arbeloa knows that, and his players know it as well.

Before the break Real Madrid enjoyed their 22nd win for the season. They faced Atletico Madrid in the capital derby and it wasn’t easy, but a dramatic 3-2 win was achieved. Vinicius Jr scored a brace for Real while Federico Valverde also scored one for Arbeloa’s team.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to return in Real Madrid’s line-up against Mallorca. The French international is fully recovered now from his latest injury. This means that Mbappe will lead the attack again and that’s great news for Real Madrid. They need their French super star to secure the title.

Head-to-Head Matches

This will be the 77th match between Real Madrid and Mallorca. Los Blancos are having an advantage here with 47 wins. Los Piratas have won 16 of the games while there are 13 draws as well.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Preview

For both teams this is a crucial game, although – for different reasons. Mallorca are trying to survive while Real Madrid can’t make a mistake here. It’s an interesting fact that we will see the two best strikers in La Liga face each other – Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe. Let’s see which one will shine here. Thank you for being with us and our free soccer betting tips daily.