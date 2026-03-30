Man Utd going all out to sign Elliot Anderson



Manchester United want to make Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson their marquee signing for the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Mancunian giants are expected to pursue a new holding midfielder at the end of the campaign. Casemiro will be leaving Man United on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30.

Anderson has been earmarked as the ideal marquee signing to replace the Brazilian and United are prepared to go all out to land his signature from the Tricky Trees in the summer.

Manchester City are still front-runners to sign the Newcastle United graduate, but it is claimed that they would only sign him if Rodri can’t get back to his best form in the next few months.

Big upgrade

Anderson has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight. His performances have also been recognised by England manager Thomas Tuchel, and he looks set to start at the summer World Cup.

The 23-year-old would be an ideal replacement for Casemiro in the no.6 position at United. Anderson has made a stunning 8 recoveries per league game this season, while winning an impressive 8 duels and 3 tackles on average.

He has also completed 55 passes per league outing with 31 in the opposition half. The midfielder has also created 6 big chances in the league and recently scored a crucial equaliser for Forest against Man City from outside the box.

Anderson would be a big upgrade on Casemiro, who is no longer in his prime. The ex-Magpies man has better work rate and defensive attributes. He is also better with the ball at his feet and can contribute in the final third too.

Forest signed the midfielder from Newcastle United for just £35 million in the summer of 2024. That appears a big bargain at the moment, given his price tag could be £100 million or even more if Forest avoid top-flight relegation.

United look on course to qualify for the Champions League similar to Man City. They could have an edge over the Cityzens by guaranteeing him a regular starting spot. Pep Guardiola’s side may initially see him as Rodri’s deputy.