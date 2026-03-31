Chelsea & Liverpool plot swoop to sign Lamine Camara

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco star Lamine Camara, as per Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old started his youth career at Senegal’s Galaxy FA before joining Casa Sports. He moved to Generation Foot back in 2019, and after spending a few years, the midfielder signed for French side Metz.

Having been impressed by the youngster’s performances at Stade Saint Symphorien, Monaco decided to secure his services a couple of years ago.

In his debut campaign at Stade Louis II, Camara helped his side secure Champions League football, making nine goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions.

This season, the African has continued to display promising performances, guiding Monaco to push for a top-three finish in Ligue 1, sitting only three points behind third-placed Olympique de Marseille.

After proving his worth in club football, Camara has secured his place in the Senegal national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Camara’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window.

Battle

Chelsea are planning to rejuvenate the engine room and have explored the French market a lot in recent times. After scouting Camara closely, they are a ‘big admirer’ of his profile.

On the other hand, Liverpool are looking to reinforce the midfield department with an energetic player and have identified the Monaco star as a serious option after monitoring his development closely.

Although the Ligue 1 side are a selling club, they aren’t in any rush to part ways with Camara this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. They have slapped a £65m price tag on his head, with Chelsea and Liverpool capable of sealing the deal by matching the asking price.

The African is a defensive midfielder by trait but can provide cover in the box-to-box role. He is quick across the ground, comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Camara possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service.