Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Joao Felix
Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign former Chelsea winger Joao Felix from Al Nassr next summer, according to Fichajes.
Despite featuring for mostly European top clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, and AC Milan, his displays have not been convincing enough for any of them to retain his services beyond the first season.
While at Chelsea, he was one of the shining lights under Graham Potter in his first spell, having arrived at Stamford Bridge initially on loan in January 2023.
The deal was not made permanent after Mauricio Pochettino reportedly ruled out signing him for the Blues, instead signing Cole Palmer, who turned out to be a shrewd piece of business.
Enzo Maresca later re-signed him and was a key part of the team’s Conference League run, netting four goals in five games before leaving on loan to join Milan.
A permanent move to Al Nassr was agreed last summer, and he has rediscovered his form, contributing 36 goals across all competitions so far this campaign.
Now, according to Fichajes, Joao Felix is keen to return to European football, and several clubs are showing interest.
Joao Felix to Man Utd
One of the clubs showing interest in the 26-year-old is Man Utd, according to the report, which claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have taken the most concrete step towards completing his transfer.
The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attack and frontline next summer and believe Felix could be a pivotal player in their project, the report adds.
The Spanish outlet adds that the INEOS-led club are looking to get the deal over the line by preparing to submit a significant formal offer to Al Nassr and the Portuguese forward, who is intrigued by the prospect of playing at Old Trafford.
While United will hope to sign him for a favourable fee around his £21m Transfermarkt valuation – especially with a year left on his contract at Al-Awwal Park – they will also be aiming to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, as it could play a key role in Felix’s future.
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