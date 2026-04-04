Liverpool plot swoop to sign Leverkusen star Malik Tillman

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Malik Tillman next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Having begun his career at Greuther Fürth, the 23-year-old moved to Bayern Munich in 2025, where he came through the ranks.

With just 175 minutes of first-team football with the Bavarian giants, Tilman moved to Scotland for regular playing time to join Rangers on loan in 2022.

It was at Ibrox Stadium that the youngster truly impressed, netting 12 goals and providing five assists in just 43 games for the Gers before securing another loan move to PSV Eindhoven.

After impressing at PSV, the Dutch giants made his deal permanent, and he has since enjoyed a meteoric rise, most notably in the 2024-25 campaign, when he netted a career-high 16 goals and provided five assists.

Tilman secured a big-money move to Leverkusen last summer and has continued to impress, with his displays drawing keen attention.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool have ‘serious intent’ to sign Tilman and are now keeping tabs on him ahead of a possible move to Anfield.

‘Serious’ interest

Despite having a contract at the BayArena until 2030, the Reds remain determined to launch an audacious swoop to secure his transfer and reinforce their squad in the summer, according to the report.

The report adds that the Merseyside giants are ready to test Leverkusen’s resolve by submitting an ambitious £60m form offer to the German club to get the deal done.

Liverpool return to club football action this weekend when they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, in what would be the seventh tie between the two Premier League giants in the competition.

The Reds have qualified for the semi-finals in 17 of their last 19 games at this stage, with their most recent defeat in the competition coming in the 4-3 loss to Manchester United in the 2023-24 campaign.

While City may have done the double over Arne Slot’s side this season, the Reds will be heading to this clash in confidence, having won their last four FA Cup games against the Cityzens, most recently doing so in the 2021-22 season as they went on to win the FA Cup trophy that year.