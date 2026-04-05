Man Utd battling with Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers

Manchester United are in battle with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Rogers has made a huge impact in the Premier League since completing his move to Villa from Middlesbrough on the 2024 winter deadline day.

After registering four goal contributions in his first six months at Villa Park, the attacking midfielder went on a remarkable run, finishing with 14 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, including 19 goal involvements in the league, which earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

In the current campaign, the 23-year-old has maintained that level, continuing to deliver consistent attacking performances for Unai Emery’s side, who now sit fourth in the table.

He is already on track to surpass last season’s tally, having recorded 17 goal contributions so far, attracting growing interest from top clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

According to Konur, Man Utd have expressed an interest in signing Rogers next summer as they look to reinforce their squad.

In a boost to the 13-time Premier League champions, the journalist adds that Villa are open to his departure in the next transfer window and have set an £85m valuation on the England international, with the Red Devils now showing interest.

Battle

However, United are set to face stern competition for Rogers’ signature from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, who have also shown keen interest in signing the versatile forward, according to the report.

United are gearing up for an active summer window, with several midfield additions expected as they prepare for potential departures.

Casemiro has already confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires in June, while Manuel Ugarte’s future remains in doubt.

There are also growing questions over whether lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League could tempt club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Should the Portuguese midfielder leave, Rogers would be a viable replacement — and would still fit well into the squad even if he remains at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will now need to act swiftly to sign him to avoid being trumped by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, who are clearly in need of creativity in their squad.