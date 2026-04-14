Gravenberch and Ekitike return for UCL: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool are at Anfield for a second successive game and having beaten Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend, they face a stern test in the Champions League quarter final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain at 20:00 local time tonight.

PSG come into the game with a 2-0 lead but the Reds will look to mark another magical night at Anfield in front of their home support. As they bid to overturn a two-goal deficit, here is how Arne Slot’s men are expected to line-up.

Goalkeeper – Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to keep his place in goal with Alisson Becker out due to injury.

Defenders – Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been the go-to centre-back pairing for Arne Slot this season, and the duo will play with one another once again in the heart of the backline. Jeremie Frimpong could also retain his berth on the right side of the back four, but a change could be in store on the left as Milos Kerkez might replace Andy Robertson.

Several changes ahead

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch rested at the weekend, and are set to return to the Liverpool eleven for the Paris Saint-Germain game. The duo could play in a double pivot, which means Dominik. Szoboszlai could be entrusted as the number 10 by Arne Slot.

Mohamed Salah did not play a single minute in the first leg but might be in the starting eleven this time after a decent outing against Fulham. His experience will be key in a match like this too, so he may play on the right wing. Rio Ngumoha, on the other hand, may drop out, so Florian Wirtz could feature on the left flank.

Forward – £79 million summer signing Hugo Ekitike could return to lead the line for the home side.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.