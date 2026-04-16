How does VAR work in the Premier League?

Few things in modern football generate as much noise as VAR. It was brought in to make the big calls cleaner and fairer, but instead, it has made supporters angrier in completely new ways. Love it or not, VAR is firmly embedded in the Premier League, and knowing how it actually works goes a long way toward understanding why certain decisions go the way they do.

When VAR was introduced, and why

The Premier League introduced VAR at the start of the 2019/20 season, following unanimous approval by all 20 clubs. The idea was to use video footage and a dedicated team of officials to support the on-field referee and catch mistakes that human eyes could not reliably spot in real time.

Football at the highest level had long dealt with controversial decisions that changed the course of matches and even seasons, and the push for a technological solution had been building for years.

What VAR can and cannot review

VAR does not cover every incident in a match. It applies only to four specific situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red card offences, and cases of mistaken identity. Anything outside those four categories stays entirely with the on-field referee and cannot be reviewed, regardless of how obvious the error might seem.

Within those four categories, VAR can only step in when there has been a clear and obvious error. The system was never intended to scrutinise every borderline call. It was designed to correct decisions that were plainly wrong, though the question of what qualifies as clear and obvious has been at the centre of almost every major VAR controversy since the system launched.

Offside decisions work slightly differently. Every goal is checked automatically using a semi-automated system that plots lines across the frame to determine whether any part of an attacker’s body was ahead of the last defender at the moment the ball was played. There is no threshold of clear and obvious for offside. A millimetre counts, which has produced some very thin lines on television screens and some very frustrated strikers.

How the review process works

A VAR team, based in a video operations room, watches every match from multiple camera angles. When a potential error is spotted in one of the four reviewable categories, the VAR official communicates with the on-field referee through an earpiece.

At that point, one of two things happens. The referee can accept the recommendation and change the decision without leaving the centre circle, or they can walk over to a pitchside screen, known as the Referee Review Area, to watch the footage themselves before making a call. The referee makes the final decision every time. VAR recommends, but the person in the middle has the final say. Once a decision is made following a review, it cannot be reconsidered.

Why does it still cause controversy?

The system was built around the idea that technology would eliminate the most damaging errors. In practice, the results have been mixed. Some decisions that the Premier League’s own review panels later ruled as clear mistakes were still missed by VAR during the match. A foul that a unanimous panel agreed should have been penalised went unpunished. A tackle that the same panel agreed warranted a red card was missed entirely.

When the review process itself flags unanimous errors that VAR did not catch, it raises difficult-to-answer questions. The inconsistency is what frustrates supporters most, because the promise of VAR was reliability.

Changes were made to address the criticism

The Premier League has made adjustments since VAR launched. The introduction of thicker lines for offside decisions was one direct response to the frustration over goals being disallowed because a striker’s shoulder was fractionally ahead. The intent was to give attackers the benefit of the doubt when margins were genuinely tight.

Communication has also been a recurring topic. Unlike in rugby, where the television match official process is broadcast to everyone in the stadium, Premier League VAR reviews often leave supporters watching on with no clear indication of what is being checked or why.

How VAR impacts betting

VAR also has a significant impact on EPL betting. You’ll find that Premier League bets are shaped by incidents that VAR either catches or misses, and a disallowed goal or a soft penalty can change the result of a match in ways that affect markets significantly.

Staying across how VAR is applied in any given season and understanding the four categories it covers gives a clearer picture of how matches might unfold and the risks of betting on outcomes that depend on referee decisions.

Final thoughts

VAR has changed how Premier League matches feel. Goals are no longer celebrated immediately, and red card decisions get scrutinised long after the final whistle. The technology is not going anywhere, and the improvements being made are gradual. Understanding what it can and cannot do makes it easier to follow the competition without the confusion that comes from expecting it to fix everything.