Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Oh Hyeon-gyu

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Besiktas forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, as per a recent report.

After being impressed by the 25-year-old’s performances for Belgian side KRC Genk, the Turkish giants decided to secure his services in the winter window.

The South Korean has enjoyed a stellar start in the Super Lig, scoring six goals and registering a solitary assist in nine appearances. Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a European place finish, sitting fourth in the table with 55 points from 29 matches.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in club football, Oh has secured his place in the South Korean national team.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), after being impressed by Oh’s recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd and Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him.

The English clubs have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop in the upcoming summer transfer window. Oh could attract more attention if he impresses in the World Cup, and that will significantly increase his asking price.

Having recently joined Besiktas, he, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2029. So, the Turkish giants are likely to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to sell him.

Battle

Man Utd currently have Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko as options to deploy in the centre-forward positions. However, the Dutchman has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League since joining from Bologna a couple of years ago. As a result, he has been linked with a move away in recent months.

On the other hand, having endured a dire campaign this season, languishing in the relegation zone, Spurs are planning to rebuild the squad under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance and are seemingly willing to sign a new striker.

Oh, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.