England’s World Cup 2026 Squad: Who Makes the Cut and Who Misses Out?

We’re only a couple of months away from the 2026 World Cup in North America. England begin Thomas Tuchel’s first major tournament as Three Lions boss on 17th June against Croatia, knowing this represents their best chance of finally ending that long wait for an international trophy.

Gareth Southgate came close before, losing consecutive Euros finals whilst reaching the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 and a quarter-final exit to finalists France in 2022.

Tuchel was appointed to finally get England over the line, bringing Champions League-winning pedigree from Chelsea and trophies at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich that made him one of Europe’s most respected coaches.

The qualifying campaign was routine, with the World Cup’s expanded format giving even better chances of progression. But recent friendlies against Uruguay and Japan delivered a mixed bag that raised more questions than answers.

A 1-1 draw followed by a 1-0 defeat were quite underwhelming for a country tipped amongst the favourites to reach the latter stages.

Speaking to Freebets.com, a UK free bet comparison platform, an analyst noted that World Cup qualifiers consistently drive a spike in sign-ups as operators roll out enhanced odds promotions . That said, the squads that England fielded in their last two games left more questions to answer, with a fan saying: “We rotated a lot and part of you wonders if the manager even knows his best side.

“We only have two more friendlies left and you’d expect him to take things more seriously. I know he’s experting, but it does make me nervous.”

The squads Tuchel fielded in those last two games left significant questions unanswered. England rotated heavily, and parts of the fanbase wondered whether the manager even knows his best side yet. With only two more friendlies remaining before the tournament begins, the pressure is on to nail down the final 26-man squad.

Tuchel knows knockout football like the back of his hand, winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and coming within two penalty shootouts of a domestic double the season after. But who makes the cut?

Here’s how the key positions are shaping up ahead of the final weeks of the domestic season and into this summer’s World Cup.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford is one of the only positions in the squad that feels completely uncontested. He performs better for England than he does for Everton, which tells you everything about his tournament mentality.

The intrigue lies entirely in the deputies. Dean Henderson brings confidence and experience. James Trafford offers the modern profile. Brave distribution, aggressive sweeping and a ceiling that could make him England’s long-term starter, even if he’s currently second choice at Manchester City.

Full-Backs

Reece James remains England’s most complete full-back when available. The problem is the word “when.” With Kyle Walker now retired from international football, James has to be fit. There’s no viable alternative that matches his all-round quality.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a different kind of puzzle. His passing range is unmatched, and his ability to invert into midfield can reshape England’s entire structure. But Tuchel has completely overlooked the Real Madrid man throughout his tenure, preferring the defensive reliability of Djed Spence and Tino Livramento. Will Tuchel trust Trent?

Luke Shaw and Lewis Hall represent the best left-back options, though both carry fitness concerns that make them risky selections.

Centre-Backs

Harry Maguire and Marc Guéhi have quietly become the most stable pairing England have had in years.

Behind them, the picture is more fluid. Ezri Konsa has quietly picked up 18 caps without fanfare, offering versatility across the back line and a calmness that managers value in tournament football.

John Stones, even if not a guaranteed starter anymore, remains a luxury rotation option from the bench. Dan Burn can play in the middle or as a fullback.

Midfield

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are the spine. Both are guaranteed starters barring catastrophic injury.

The third midfield spot represents the biggest current debate in the entire squad. Elliot Anderson brings dynamism and ball-carrying ability, the closest thing to a true box-to-box option. His partnership with Rice against Japan didn’t quite click, but there were good moments.

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer offer creativity between the lines and drift into pockets, ideal when England expect to dominate possession against weaker opposition.

Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo provide control and press resistance, especially valuable against elite midfields who can match England physically. Jordan Henderson’s inclusion at 36 years old has proved controversial, but Tuchel clearly values his leadership.

James Garner impressed on his debut against Uruguay and could be a wildcard.

Wingers

This is the most competitive and identity-shaping area of the squad. Bukayo Saka is the only guaranteed starter, his consistency and work rate making him undroppable on the right hand side. Everything else feels open to debate.

Anthony Gordon offers pace, directness and goals, proving he can deliver on the biggest stages. His Champions League performances included more goals than Kylian Mbappé at one point. Jarrod Bowen is basically carrying West Ham on his shoulders.

Morgan Rogers provides versatility, able to drift inside as a 10 or stretch the pitch wide. Harvey Barnes turned down Scotland for a reason, suggesting he believes he can force his way into Tuchel’s plans with strong club form.

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona loan spell has revived his career enough to put him back in contention, whilst Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze each offer something different. One-on-one flair, transitional threat and creative unpredictability all have value in tournament football.

This is the one area where a genuinely good player will miss out simply because the numbers don’t fit.

Strikers

Harry Kane remains the focal point and guaranteed starter. The best in the world right now in his position. The goals, the link play, the leadership all make him irreplaceable. The debate centres entirely on who backs him up when England need to change the rhythm of a match.

Ollie Watkins offers relentless pressing and clutched up in the Euros, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is enjoying a career renaissance at Leeds United.

The other options are the experience of Danny Welbeck, who has fit double figures and is ageing like a fine wine, or Ivan Toney, though Tuchel hasn’t called him up since taking over, which suggests he’s not seriously in contention while playing a weaker league.

The Final 26

Goalkeepers (3): Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders (8): Reece James, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Harry Maguire, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Djed Spence

Midfielders (7): Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Jordan Henderson

Forwards (8): Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins