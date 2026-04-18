Man Utd remain keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, the Brazilian is set to leave for free at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Ugarte has been linked with a move away, having struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

As a result, it has been suggested that Man Utd are planning to sign more than one midfielder this summer and have been exploring Premier League proven names.

Now, speaking on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Man Utd are prioritising signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson to replace Casemiro.

As a potential second midfield option, Michael Carrick’s side have identified Wharton as a serious option. However, Crystal Palace are set to demand a big fee to let him leave, and United don’t want to sign him by matching their asking price.

Ornstein said:

“We know about the widespread admiration for Wharton, but Palace will demand a very high price for him, and it will be interesting to see if anybody is willing to pay it. “For example, clubs such as United would see him as an option for a second midfielder signing — not the first, which in their case would be Anderson or another — and therefore they might not want to go anywhere near the level of fee Palace will seek.”

Wharton to Man Utd

The 22-year-old is valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. He is a deep-lying playmaker by trait, but is also efficient as a box-to-box midfielder.

Wharton has flourished in his career at Selhurst Park under Oliver Glasner’s guidance in recent years, winning an FA Cup and Community Shield. Moreover, he has helped his side reach the Conference League semi-final this season.

After showcasing his qualities in the Premier League, the youngster has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Wharton is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.