Liverpool eye move to sign Tottenham’s Archie Gray

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, as per the Daily Mail.

After winning the Premier League title under Arne Slot last term, the Reds splashed huge amounts of money last summer to continue the momentum this campaign.

However, the Merseyside club have displayed disappointing performances and are set to end the season trophyless. Their current objective is to secure Champions League football by finishing in the top five in the Premier League.

Still, it has been suggested that Liverpool are set to continue with Slot as the manager next season, and the Dutchman has alluded that the Reds are considering adding new faces during the offseason.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Liverpool are planning to refresh the midfield department and have identified Gray as a serious option after being impressed by his recent performances.

Spurs have no intention of parting ways with the 20-year-old even if they endure relegation. But, they might be forced to cash-in on him to balance the books.

However, the report state that Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in him.

Gray to Liverpool

Gray, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back position if needed.

He has also played in the fullback position for Spurs. Gray is technically gifted, tidy with possession, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Tottenham star is a talented player and possesses high potential. However, he isn’t a finished article yet and needs time to develop. Gray might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

Slot currently has Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Jones has been struggling with fitness problems, and Endo has found it difficult to play regularly since Slot’s arrival as the manager.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Gray to Anfield this summer.