Arsenal and Man Utd showing concrete interest in Camavinga



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester United are showing the ‘most concrete interest’ in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during the summer transfer window.

Camavinga has been a key player for the La Liga giants since he arrived from Rennes, but his future is uncertain amid his lack of regular playing time. The Frenchman has found himself as a regular substitute since the New Year.

This could urge him to pursue a new challenge away from Los Blancos in the summer and Caught Offside claim that Arsenal and Man United are showing the ‘most concrete interest’ in landing the talented midfielder from Madrid.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are unlikely to let him go on the cheap and plan to demand at least £52 million.

Big signing

Camavinga is one of the most-sought-after defensive midfielders in European football. His playing time has reduced over the past few months. Arbeloa recently preferred club graduate Thiago Pitarch over him in the Champions League.

This has spread speculation that his future could lie elsewhere. Arsenal & Man Utd are mentioned as potential suitors, but the Gunners may struggle to convince him over a transfer due to the lack of assurances over a starting position.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice are nailed-on starters for the Gunners in central midfield under manager Mikel Arteta, and Camavinga may have to settle for a rotational starting role which he has been doing with Los Blancos for a while.

On the other hand, he could become a mainstay in the starting XI for United. Michael Carrick looks poised to become the permanent head coach after his interim role and may want a proven young recruit in the no.6 spot with Casemiro set to leave on a free transfer.

Camavinga would be an outstanding signing for the Manchester giants at £52 million. The 23-year-old has completed 92% of his passes in La Liga with an average of 5 duels, 3 tackles and 3 recoveries per game for Los Blancos this season.

He has the chance to establish himself as the defensive midfielder, playing alongside Kobbie Mainoo for the Red Devils. With United almost guaranteed Champions League football, they should prove a lucrative destination for the Frenchman.