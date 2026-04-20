Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are preparing a formal offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next summer, according to Fichajes.

Since arriving from Rennes in the summer of 2021 as a highly rated teenager, Camavinga has grown into an important figure at Real Madrid, contributing to their two UEFA Champions League and La Liga title triumphs.

Over his time at the club, the 23-year-old has made 217 appearances and registered 17 goal contributions, primarily operating in midfield, although he has also been deployed at left-back on several occasions and can feature further forward on the left flank.

Despite his value to the squad, his future is now uncertain due to limited playing opportunities, with Álvaro Arbeloa reportedly favouring academy prospect Thiago Pitarch in the current pecking order.

Inconsistent performances have also not helped his case, particularly a disappointing cameo against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, where he was sent off.

As a result, the French international is expected to consider seeking more regular minutes elsewhere, with interest from several clubs already growing.

According to Fichajes, United are looking to reinforce their midfield and have earmarked Camavinga as the ‘ideal player’ for that role, given his young age and experience at the highest level.

Audacious swoop

It appears Man Utd are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as the Spanish outlet reports that the 13-time Premier League champions are preparing to submit a formal £43m offer to sign Camavinga in the summer.

Madrid were adamant on keeping the Frenchman, but United’s proposed offer could change their stance in the summer, according to the report.

Camavinga has built an impressive trophy-laden résumé spanning domestic, European, and international honours, including two UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns, two UEFA Super Cups, a Club World Cup, and a UEFA Nations League triumph with France.

However, simply being part of that Madrid squad does not fully reflect his impact, as the midfielder has played a significant role in their success, contributing in key moments during dramatic comebacks under Carlo Ancelotti and consistently delivering strong defensive displays.

Given his profile, experience at the highest level, and versatility, he would represent an excellent fit for United as they look to build a balanced squad capable of sustaining success in both domestic and European competitions.