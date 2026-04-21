Man Utd now eyeing move for Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande

Manchester United are ‘intensifying’ efforts to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomandé next summer, according to A Bola via Sport Witness.

It is set to be a busy upcoming transfer window for the Red Devils, with midfield and fullback targets being explored ahead of the summer.

Although they have several options at centre-back, especially with Harry Maguire’s renewal, they could still do with a new reliable option, with Diomandé now being eyed.

Diomandé has developed into one of the most highly regarded young defenders in world football since joining Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, making 127 appearances across all competitions.

Although the 22-year-old has experienced an inconsistent trajectory in recent seasons, his overall development across the past three years has been significant, with his performances in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal particularly standing out.

Now, according to A Bola via Sport Witness, Man Utd have intensified their pursuit of Diomandé after being impressed by his performance against the Gunners in the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their backline and view the 22-year-old as a modern-day centre-back who is composed in possession, physical in duels and has proved he can perform against Premier League opposition, according to the report.

Diomande to Man Utd

While the 6ft 2in centre-back extended his contract with Sporting until 2030, including a £69m release clause, the Portuguese outlet adds that the 21-time Primeira Liga champions are open to negotiating his fee at around £43m, with United now showing interest.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions face a stern battle from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in the race for the Ivorian international, the report adds.

Although Maguire has extended his contract — easing the immediate need to recruit a centre-back this summer — persistent injury concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez could still push the club into the market.

Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro represent both the present and future of the defensive unit, but with a more demanding schedule expected next season, additional depth would be valuable.

A move for Diomandé would make strong sense, as he offers composure in possession, defensive solidity, and physical presence, all traits suited to the Premier League, while also providing a credible long-term leadership option at the back beyond the Maguire era.